Zendaya Offers Her Best Advice For Maintaining Natural Hair — & We’re Here For It

“When you've spent the past however many years growing your damaged hair back, avoiding heat, wearing wigs and trying every natural product in the world and you finally see a little curl pattern comin back...#yeslawwwwd,” Zendaya captioned the mirror selfie, which shows her curls looking lush, voluminous, and thoroughly envy-inducing. But if you still have questions about she got there — or what she did in between — let this new video from her official website shed some light on the subject. The cat’s out of the bag: When Zendaya isn’t wearing wigs, weaves, or extensions (which, as she’ll tell you, are all different things) to change up her vibe, she’s using water to keep things natural. Yep, her shortcut to getting those springy curls is just plain old H2O. How’s that for a beauty secret?