A Makeup Geek Pop-Up Shop Is Coming – & We Are So Excited

If you’ve ever wished you could shop Makeup Geek’s inventory IRL, now’s your chance: On February 4, for one day only, the Metropolitan Pavilion Gallery in NYC will be home to the first ever Makeup Geek pop-up. So if you’ll be in the area next weekend, be sure to make your way over to the Chelsea location between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. It's your one chance to get up close and personal — yes, that means you can browse, test, and swatch the products to your heart’s desire. What’s more, the brand will be hooking it up with killer discounts on the wildly popular formulas you know and love.