A Makeup Geek Pop-Up Shop Is Coming – & We Are So Excited

There's a lot to love about Makeup Geek. Thanks to its high-quality formulas, pigmented colors, and affordable price tags, the brand has managed to rack up over 2.2 million loyal fans on Instagram alone, and its following just keeps growing with each game-changing launch. But the latest news from the company is not a new product — it’s better.
If you’ve ever wished you could shop Makeup Geek’s inventory IRL, now’s your chance: On February 4, for one day only, the Metropolitan Pavilion Gallery in NYC will be home to the first ever Makeup Geek pop-up. So if you’ll be in the area next weekend, be sure to make your way over to the Chelsea location between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. It's your one chance to get up close and personal — yes, that means you can browse, test, and swatch the products to your heart’s desire. What’s more, the brand will be hooking it up with killer discounts on the wildly popular formulas you know and love.
And if you can’t make it? We feel your pain, but hey, it’s all the more reason to stock up on the brand’s gorgeous new Foiled eyeshadows to ease your heartache. Our 10 top picks for overcoming your FOMO, ahead.