A “RESIST” Banner Appeared Near The White House

When historians look back at the first days of Donald Trump's presidency, they're definitely going to note that it was pretty action-packed. On Day 2, there was a historic march for women's rights. On Day 5, a government Twitter account went rogue with tweets about climate change. And on Day 6, a huge orange-and-yellow banner hung near the White House with a powerful message: "RESIST."
Earlier today, Greenpeace protesters climbed a 270-foot construction crane blocks away from the White House to unfurl the banner, in an act of protest against President Trump's executive orders to delay environmental rules and restart the controversial Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipeline projects. According to a statement issued by the group, the demonstration is "calling for those who want to resist Trump's attacks on environmental, social, economic, and educational justice to contribute to a better America." Police closed three city blocks to traffic around the site Wednesday morning, but officers on the scene appeared to be doing little more than monitoring the activists, who were secured with ropes and harnesses as they hung from the crane. Capt. Robert Glover of the Metropolitan Police Department's special operations division told reporters that seven people were atop the structure. "Time is on our side," Glover said. "Safety is our foremost mission this morning." John Evans, 46, a carpenter who works on the construction site — previously home to The Washington Post — said the protesters must have arrived before workers showed up at 5 a.m. "We didn't see them climb up," he said. Evans said the protesters were clearly experienced, noting that they were moving their legs and shifting positions to maintain their blood circulation. "Look how organized they are. They have the same equipment that I use every day," he said. "They're professionals. Amateurs couldn't stay up there that long."
