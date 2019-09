What The Hell Is The TPP & What Does It Have To Do With Me?

Throughout election season, you likely heard one particular term repeated over and over again by Republicans and Democrats alike: "TPP," short for the Trans-Pacific Partnership. But if we're being honest, hardly anyone outside of politics knew what the hell that really was, except that it has something to do with trade, and it was maybe bad for the U.S. Or was it maybe good? This week, the TPP retook center stage after President Trump signed an executive order pulling the U.S. out of the agreement. So, what exactly is the TPP — and why should you care? Ahead, we give you the 411 on everything you need to know about this trade agreement and how Trump's executive order will affect you. (Oh, and we also sprinkled in some information about the other oft-discussed trade agreement, NAFTA. Time to look super smart during Sunday's brunch.)