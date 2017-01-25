Texas Radio Station Won’t Play Madonna, Calls For National Boycott

Madonna's remarks at the Women's March are proving to be controversial even after she clarified them. Texarkana radio station HITS 105 wasn't buying it, saying that the singer is banned from the station, according to a Billboard report. "Banning all Madonna songs at HITS 105 is not a matter of politics, it's a matter of patriotism," Terry Thomas, the station's general manager, said in a statement. "It just feels wrong to us to be playing Madonna songs and paying her royalties when the artist has shown un-American sentiments. If all stations playing Madonna took their lead from us, that would send a powerful economic message to Madonna." First, let us say that Madonna's income is probably largely derived from sources other than radio play. But still this is a disturbing message from a media outlet. Facts and diversity of voices are both under serious duress in the current national climate, so any blow against the maintenance of free speech stings a little more than the last one. Businesses have the right to conduct themselves how they like, as do we as consumers. So we would recommend that you stream Madonna in response. If you want to, of course.
