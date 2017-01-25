Supermodel-Approved Athleisure Can Be Found At Your Local Mall

Celebrity style is usually something we just admire from afar and try to emulate with picks from more accessible shops, like Zara and ASOS. While we can all dream of custom Balmain, one-of-a-kind Givenchy, and a Céline bag for every day of the week, we have things like rent and food to worry about. So it's refreshing (and exciting) when a celeb steps out in something we can actually afford. It's even better when the look involves athleisure, the trend that just won't die (because we love it too much). Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio was seen in a head-to-toe look from mall staple Old Navy. No, the supermodel wasn't wearing the same half-zip performance fleece you had in high school, she was spotted in the brand's activewear line. On her way to yoga class, Ambrosio was snapped in pair of watercolor-print leggings and a sleek white sweatshirt with mesh detailing. It's a cool and colorful take on athleisure, which usually veers into all-black-everything territory. Leave it to a supermodel to think up fresh ways to look great while sweating it out. No time to head to the mall? We've got you. Just click over to Old Navy's website for the sweatshirt and leggings (which are on both on sale).
