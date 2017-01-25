Before she was Donald Trump's campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway tried her hand at a comedy career. Alas, after several failed auditions for Saturday Night Live, Conway decided to switch gears to something a little less soul-crushing: politics. Okay, so that's an alternative fact — but Conway did once try to make people laugh. A video of the counselor to the president performing a standup routine has been unearthed on YouTube, and it is both very Conway and very, very '90s. Conway — who The A.V. Club reports was known as Kellyanne Fitzpatrick at the time — took the stage to make jokes about "pundettes," a.k.a. political commenters who "[go] on TV and [say] the same thing over, and over, and over, and over again...but never [wear] the same outfit twice." She doesn't just stick to punchlines: towards the end of the 11-minute set, Conway begins crooning "The Pundette Blues," which, in true '90s fashion, name checks Monica Lewinsky. Is the song good, you ask? Well, comedy is...subjective. Check out the video below and decide for yourself.
