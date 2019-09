On the day that Donald Trump was sworn into office, Lizzo was having her own inauguration of sorts. The 28-year-old singer-songwriter kicked off the next leg of her Coconut Oil tour with a show at the Echoplex in L.A. last Friday. She played songs off of her major label debut Coconut Oil , which dropped in October: a funky celebration of unconditional self-love. And judging by the crowd's reaction, feel-good tracks like "Good As Hell," her 2016 breakout single , were just what people needed to hear. "All the people who said that they felt better after the show, that’s the reason why we do it," Lizzo (real name, Melissa Jefferson) tells me during our sit down in R29's New York office, two days after the Women's March. "Everybody plays their part." Lizzo's part is to write and sing songs about what she's living (in a style often described as alt hip-hop but infused with rap, R&B, and pop as well). And right now, she truly is all about that self-care. "I'm not like, ‘Man, this is a buzzword so let’s go,'" she explains. "I feel like I, and lots of women at this time in their lives, are discovering how to be like the best them and how to love themselves. And I don’t date so I don’t write about dating." Her new single, "Scuse Me," is definitely not about dating. "I don't need a crown to know that I'm a queen," she croons. Chorus: "I don't see nobody else / 'Scuse me while I feel myself." The music video, premiering here today, takes place partly in a church — and, as Lizzo puts it, depicts the two vital kinds of worship we practice. "I think that there’s a lot of worship that goes into when you’re looking at yourself in the mirror," she says. The rest of the video — directed by Quinn Wilson and Asha Maura — is set in a sort of paradise featuring Lizzo and a tribe of "curvy goddesses," as she describes them, like inspiration-cum-friend GabiFresh , the body-positive designer and blogger. "It’s a little cheeky. It’s really freeing and it’s really fun," Lizzo says of the video. "Don’t overthink it when you watch it! Just enjoy it, you know what I mean?" We think so. Below, enjoy the premiere of "Scuse Me," followed by a Q&A from our chat, where we touch on everything from protest music and the Black roots of feminism to the limits of Taylor Swift's guy-crazy hits.