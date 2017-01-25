Which says so much, the reactions.

"And I’m just saying the same thing everybody else feels about themselves sometimes. I think that it’s funny, that my existence is is like a political statement. Me existing in these certain levels in the industry is like ‘Wow, I can’t believe she’s doing that,’ and it's like, doing what? Just wearing a leotard [Laughs]." What’s your take on feminism right now? Do you call yourself a feminist?

“Well, for a long time I felt excluded from feminism because it was a very white, female, educated thing. I felt like I didn’t read enough, you know? I didn’t know enough Gloria Steinem quotes and I just felt that I was left out. I think everyone started calling me a feminist, all of these like white, educated women, and I was like, ‘Oh, I guess, let me look into this'...I was like, I just don’t know if I am, I want to know, I want to treat it with respect. So I’m learning and I’m reading up now and I’m getting educated, because that’s really our weapon. And I think that feminism could definitely be more inclusive and intersectional...Feminism was very uninviting for a long time, and then Beyoncé came and made it look really cool. I think that people need to remember where it came from. It came from abolitionists, and those were the women trying to free the slaves. Harriet Tubman is one of the first feminists and she’s a Black woman, you know what I’m saying? Sojourner Truth, you know? And people forget that all the time... And then it’s like, and then we can drop that 'intersectional' and have it just be universal feminism? It’s like when you see a feminist, you just see Lena Dunham, you know? Or you think the word 'feminist' is Lena Dunham.”

