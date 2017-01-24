Shakira Just Enlisted Her Boyfriend As Hairstylist For The Day — & It’s The Cutest

No matter what you've heard, the best part of getting your hair done isn’t strutting out of the salon like a post-shopping spree Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman — it's the glorious head massage that happens mid-shampoo. And as we just discovered, Shakira seems to agree. The only difference is that she doesn't need to go very far to get the same treatment. In fact, she has a willing participant right in her own home.
Earlier this week, the Colombian singer shared two adorable Instagram videos of her "beauty salon day" with longtime boyfriend Gerard Piqué. In the clips, it looks like she skipped the glam squad and had Piqué give her a good shampoo, with hilarious — if potentially painful — results. As you can see, Shakira's soccer-pro partner is doing his best to give his girl the full salon experience, despite a mishap in which he splashes some suds in her eyes. Accidents happen.
Shampoo aside, the two seem like they’re thoroughly enjoying their shared spa day. As for whether this is a regular occurrence in the Piqué household or a one-time-only type of deal, we can’t say for sure, but one thing is for certain: Shakira is one lucky woman.
