Erin Andrews is one strong woman. On top of settling a lawsuit against a stalker, she's been fighting cervical cancer. This wasn't public knowledge until now, because she's been working as usual and keeping the diagnosis to herself. But in an interview published Tuesday, the Dancing With the Stars host, Fox NFL sideline reporter, and former ESPN anchor opened up to Sports Illustrated's The MMQB about her condition, which was discovered during a checkup in September, right after the settlement. She worked the day before she got surgery, entered the hospital with the thought, "I'm not missing the Super Bowl," and got back to work two days later. After another operation, the disease was successfully removed. Andrews shared that in a weird way, the lawsuit helped get her through it. "After the trial, everyone kept telling me, 'You're so strong for going through all of this, for holding down a job in football, for being the only woman on the crew,'" she said. "Finally, I got to the point where I believed it too. 'Hey, I have cancer, but dammit, I am strong and I can do this.'" And just as she resolved, she'll still be covering the Super Bowl.
