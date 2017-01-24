First, pages dedicated to LGBTQ and climate change issues were “removed” from the White House website. Then, the site’s Spanish-language version disappeared, as well. Now, it’s mention of Melania Trump’s QVC days from her site bio. Originally, Melania Trump’s extensive bio on the White House website included the jewelry collection she launched on QVC in 2010 called Melania Timepieces and Jewelry, The Washington Post reports. (Watch a video of Melania promoting the line below.)
But after The Post published a story bringing attention to the QVC detail on Friday, the very same day the bio had been posted, it was dropped from the site. If you blinked, rubbed your eyes, or refreshed the page, it was gone.
According to The Post, the site originally said: “Melania is also a successful entrepreneur. In April 2010, Melania Trump launched her own jewelry collection, ‘Melania Timepieces & Jewelry,’ on QVC.” The updated text reads: “Melania is also a successful entrepreneur. In April 2010, Melania Trump launched her own jewelry collection.” Perhaps members of Trump’s public relations team thought maybe QVC wasn’t quite holding up against let's say, Michelle Obama’s #62MillionGirls campaign, for example, which focused on education for girls? Or what about Obama's "Let's Move" program, an effort to end childhood obesity? Or maybe, as The Huffington Post suggested, the mention of QVC was removed simply because Melania doesn’t have a connection with the home shopping network anymore. HuffPo reports on its site that QVC said in a statement, “At this time, QVC does not have an active relationship with the brand.” Had Melania kept the QVC bit on her site, might she have at least gotten J Lawr to play her in the Trump family bio pic?
Advertisement