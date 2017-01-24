Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui Shares Empowering Message For Women

Last, but not least, I leave you with a photo of myself. This was single handedly the most incredible day of my life. For so long I felt so alone and hopeless in my belief in humanity and love and this day proved to me just how wrong I was in thinking I was alone. I witnessed so many powerful women, men, and queer folk alike of all different genders, races, religions, classes, sexualities, you name it..come together for one common goal, equality and justice and peace. It left a fire in my soul that can never be extinguished and a reminder in my heart that my voice can NEVER be silenced. We ARE the people, THIS IS what Democracy looks like. And I will NEVER be silenced by fear or hatred or bigotry or any other infringement on our rights as human beings because we have one sole purpose in this world and that is to LOVE one another and LOVE ourselves and realize humanity's potential. FUCK THE SYSTEM AND THE PATRIARCHY. This pussy will never be grabbed or silenced. I MARCH and fight with my brothers and sisters and I will always be proud of my voice. I hope you are too❤️

