Why It Matters That Sex Workers Were At The Women’s March In D.C.

Fortunately, Saturday’s march taught me an important lesson as we forge ahead: Sex workers will march, whether we’re included or not. Maybe one day our signs won’t have to assert basic facts, like sex work is work. And perhaps the next time a women’s march is planned, sex workers won’t be excluded (even temporarily) from the feminist platform or made out to be victims. If Saturday proved anything, it’s that sex workers are in this with the rest of women and our allies — and we are all more powerful when we march together. But until we are explicitly welcome, rest assured that we will continue to bring the bodies we use for our livelihoods and wellbeing into the streets to fight for the rights we all deserve. See you next time.