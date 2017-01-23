Story from Pop Culture

People Are Freaking Out About Running Into Rihanna At The Women’s March

Shannon Carlin

So proud to be a woman!! So proud of the women around the world who came together today for pro-choice! ???

A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Rihanna turned out for the Women's March in New York City, and her fans couldn't have been more excited to catch a glimpse of the Anti singer making her way to Trump Tower.
Of course, Rihanna wasn't shy about how she spent her Saturday. She flooded her Instagram with photos from the march that showed off what she wore: a pink "This Pussy Grabs Back" sweatshirt and a tutu. Later she even rocked a "We Should All Be Feminists" shirt from Dior in honor of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's book of the same name.
"So proud to be a woman!!" she wrote in one shot of her posing with signs from the march. "So proud of the women around the world who came together today for pro-choice!"
These photos don't tell the full story, though. As the fan-shot videos that have hit the internet show, RiRi spent the march being the nasty woman we all know she is.
As Pitchfork points out, Rihanna was on the front lines dabbing for equality, whether Paul Ryan likes it or not.
Rihanna was also seen chanting, "My body, my choice," while another clip shows her doing her thing to a call of, "Welcome to your first day, we will not go away."
It was all a bit surreal for those in attendance, including a woman who tweeted, "The time I got off a plane from Australia, headed to Trump Tower & ended up protesting next to @rihanna."
