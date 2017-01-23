Rihanna turned out for the Women's March in New York City, and her fans couldn't have been more excited to catch a glimpse of the Anti singer making her way to Trump Tower.
Of course, Rihanna wasn't shy about how she spent her Saturday. She flooded her Instagram with photos from the march that showed off what she wore: a pink "This Pussy Grabs Back" sweatshirt and a tutu. Later she even rocked a "We Should All Be Feminists" shirt from Dior in honor of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's book of the same name.
"So proud to be a woman!!" she wrote in one shot of her posing with signs from the march. "So proud of the women around the world who came together today for pro-choice!"
These photos don't tell the full story, though. As the fan-shot videos that have hit the internet show, RiRi spent the march being the nasty woman we all know she is.
WHEN @rihanna SHOWS UP TO THE PROTEST AND GRABBED YOUR ARM AND DABS IN YOUR VIDEO OMG HELO #womensmarch pic.twitter.com/TvPt1AE7Bj— Lauren (@lmacwhinney) January 22, 2017
Rihanna was also seen chanting, "My body, my choice," while another clip shows her doing her thing to a call of, "Welcome to your first day, we will not go away."
It was all a bit surreal for those in attendance, including a woman who tweeted, "The time I got off a plane from Australia, headed to Trump Tower & ended up protesting next to @rihanna."
The time I got off a plane from Australia, headed to Trump Tower & ended up protesting next to @rihanna. #WMNYC #WomensMarch #Rihanna pic.twitter.com/rqeJmU590X— Laura von Holt (@vonHottie) January 22, 2017
Rihanna protesting in front of Trump Tower in NYC. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/TqEzA9yWix— ACOLDBLAZE (@ACOLDBLAZE) January 23, 2017
Rihanna out and about protesting in NY for the Women's March. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/ssDWKyfraO— Steve & Steven (UNE) (@UrbanNoize) January 22, 2017
