This Property Brothers Star Was Attacked For Defending The Women’s March

The post was sweet — but it quickly garnered a barrage of negative comments. Instead of just ignoring them, Scott posted a heartfelt video in response to the hate. In the recording, Scott asked his fans to remember the old saying: "If you don't have something nice to say, don't say anything at all." He used the adage to make a pointed remark about the comments on his post about the Women's March. "When your parents were teaching you that life lesson, they were not suggesting that you have to always conform," Scott says in the clip, taking aim at internet trolls. "There's a big difference between having a different opinion and always trying to pick a fight." It's a lesson that, unfortunately, needs repeating in today's political climate. How much will you really gain by constantly starting internet debates — especially if you're using hateful rhetoric to do so? Scott also reaffirmed his support for democracy and for Saturday's protests, saying that "any achievement for equality here in America is a victory for human rights around the world." Check out his video below.