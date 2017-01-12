The Property Brothers Just Covered Flo Rida — Yes, Really

Who knew Flo Rida's songs could be seamlessly translated into country hits? Drew and Jonathan Scott are best known as the Property Brothers, the name of their hit HGTV show. But when they're not helping couples get their dream houses, turns out the Scotts have a passion for country music. The pair released two songs last year. Now, the brothers are wading back into the country music game. But instead of releasing a new track, the Scotts have released a cover video of Flo Rida's hit "My House." The song works surprisingly well as a country hit, and the video is just as wild as Flo Rida's original creation. There's a monkey and a horse playing beer pong (really!), as well as an appearance by country singer Eric Paslay. Luckily, staging an elaborate house party for the video wasn't too difficult for the Scotts. "We definitely were known as the guys who would throw an amazing party, going all the way back, right to our high school days, college days," Jonathan Scott told Entertainment Tonight. "We definitely knew how to throw a party!" We always knew the Property Brothers were funny, and this video proves how great their sense of humor really is. Check out the video over at ET.
Advertisement