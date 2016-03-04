All The Crazy Ways Reality Stars Make Money

The stars of reality TV are often seeking something elusive. And no, it's not always a Neil Lane diamond or a cash prize. The ultimate goal of reality fame is to reach the kind of wealth or notoriety that takes you from "reality star" to just "star." As the Kardashian-Jenner clan has shown us, that's the kind of fame that practically mints money. Even the Kardashian-adjacent fallen lord Scott Disick can rake in $20,000 for an Instagram post alone.
But for the rest of the reality stars (and we seem to be creating new ones every day), capitalizing on that 15 minutes of fame can take creativity and optimism. After all, not everyone can be the next Bethenny Frankel, who sold her Skinny Girl line for an estimated $40 million in 2011, where she still remains involved (and presumably pulls in more money) to this day.
But for every Skinny Girl cosmo or butt-themed Kimoji, there's also questionable clothing lines hawked on HSN, auto-tuned party songs, and Bachelor-inspired eyelash lines.
After all, posing with your latest #sponsored product on Instagram isn't going to pay the bills on its own. Click through to see how some of our favorite reality stars keep the lights on when the cameras stop rolling.
