Looks like Lord Disick is making tons of money — just by posting images on his Instagram account.
A Jezebel investigation revealed that Scott Disick — self-proclaimed "lord," former Kourtney Kardashian flame, and man who actually pairs smoking slippers with walking sticks — is raking in tons of money from sponsored content.
Disick has 13.4 million Instagram followers and reportedly makes anywhere between $15,000 to $20,000 for a single sponsored post. That's right, $20,000 for one picture.
If that seems like an insane amount of money, well, it is. Disick is making more money than his celebrity peers, including Stephanie Pratt ($7,000 on Instagram), Jenny McCarthy ($3,500 on Instagram), and Blac Chyna, who somehow makes $2,000 on one post per week.
This definitely explains all the teeth-whitening selfies and face-mask shoutouts.
If this seems like a startling waste of cash, imagine how much money A-list celebrities like Kendall Jenner or Gigi Hadid make. CR Fashion Book suggested that these Victoria's Secret Angels could make as much as $125,000 to $300,000 for a single post.
So if you're looking for career options, maybe try "Instagram celebrity." It seems to be paying Scott Disick very, very well.
A Jezebel investigation revealed that Scott Disick — self-proclaimed "lord," former Kourtney Kardashian flame, and man who actually pairs smoking slippers with walking sticks — is raking in tons of money from sponsored content.
Disick has 13.4 million Instagram followers and reportedly makes anywhere between $15,000 to $20,000 for a single sponsored post. That's right, $20,000 for one picture.
If that seems like an insane amount of money, well, it is. Disick is making more money than his celebrity peers, including Stephanie Pratt ($7,000 on Instagram), Jenny McCarthy ($3,500 on Instagram), and Blac Chyna, who somehow makes $2,000 on one post per week.
This definitely explains all the teeth-whitening selfies and face-mask shoutouts.
If this seems like a startling waste of cash, imagine how much money A-list celebrities like Kendall Jenner or Gigi Hadid make. CR Fashion Book suggested that these Victoria's Secret Angels could make as much as $125,000 to $300,000 for a single post.
So if you're looking for career options, maybe try "Instagram celebrity." It seems to be paying Scott Disick very, very well.
Advertisement