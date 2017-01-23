Hilary Duff’s Power Brows Are What Dreams Are Made Of

Bold, bushy eyebrows have been a hot trend in beauty for years. But it's no secret that achieving a set that reaches Brooke Shields or Lucy Hale level is no easy feat. Just ask Hilary Duff. The actress, who has naturally light blond brows, spent the weekend transforming them — and they are epic. Duff shared a black-and-white photo to Snapchat, where the most notable difference is her darker set of eyebrows. Is she getting them tinted? Or is she in the first step of getting them bleached? Either way, her caption, “Bitch brow in progress,” sums up exactly how we feel about the badass new look. And we think Lizzie McGuire would be proud.