Welcome to Facebook New York's miNY room, which, at 5.5 feet by 4.5 feet, is officially the tiniest room in the entire office. Step inside, and you'll feel like Lewis Carroll's Alice after she consumed the "Eat Me" cake and grew far bigger than her surroundings. The idea for the miNY room came from Ji Lee, Facebook's Creative Strategist, who was searching for the New York equivalent to the Gravity Room , a popular space in Facebook's Menlo Park headquarters, where the furniture is installed on the wall. The odd positioning makes guests look as though they are astronauts floating in space, and it's become an Instagrammable hot spot. "We didn't have enough space to construct the Gravity Room [in New York]," Lee says. "It struck me that maybe we could do our own version of the Gravity Room, which is the miniature room, because, as you know, New York is limited in space, and everyone has an apartment that's the size of a shoebox."