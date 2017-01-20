Celebrities Thank Obama For His Support For LGBTQ Rights

Thanks, Obama. In a final sendoff for our 44th president, Ellen DeGeneres gathered A-listers to create a moving video about how much Obama did for the LGBTQ community while he was in office. She shared the montage on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday, a day after she personally thanked him on the show. Stars like Jim Parsons, Evan Rachel Wood, Neil Patrick Harris, Kristen Bell, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson appeared in the compilation. They lauded Obama for the equality-promoting laws that went into effect during his time in office. "You presided over a period of time that turned out to be, in many ways, one of the most positive periods of time, ever in the lives of gay Americans," Parsons said in the video. The montage comes as topics like LGBTQ rights and climate change were erased from the White House website after President Trump's inauguration.
Some of the issues the celebrities thanked Obama for included fighting to stop conversion therapy, appointing the White House's first transgender staff member, and repealing the "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy. Check out the emotional farewell below.
