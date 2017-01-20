Relive All The Good Times The Obamas Shared With Ellen

With Trump's inauguration around the corner, many Americans are sad to say goodbye to the Obamas. Among them is Ellen DeGeneres, who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her advocacy for the LGBT community. "I want to personally thank him for changing my life," she said on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I am a legally married woman because of him, and so is my wife." Then, in five minutes, she took us through all their best times together. We first see him while he was running for president, and he compares his campaign to hosting The Ellen Show. In one funny scene, Ellen and Michelle face off in a pushup contest. In another, the talk show host brings Bo on stage. And, of course, both the President and the First Lady dance. DeGeneres declares Michelle the better dancer, and she agrees. "Changing hearts and minds, I don't think anybody's been more influential than you are," Barack tells Ellen in one clip. "Attitudes shift and the laws followed, but it started with folks like you."
