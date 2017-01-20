NOW: Jackie Evancho performs the National Anthem, concluding Pres. Trump's swearing-in ceremony #InaugurationDay https://t.co/AtkYphBS9D pic.twitter.com/AbRJAefcKT— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 20, 2017
Trump tells Jackie Evancho 'great job' after singing the National Anthem pic.twitter.com/rF97KmgU4A— Mashable (@mashable) January 20, 2017
Really thought there was a chance Jackie Evancho would pull a Katniss, go rogue & flip off Trump on behalf of her transgender sister. Sigh.— Jason Lipshutz (@jasonlipshutz) January 20, 2017
Finally! A national anthem that didn't sound like an American idol audition! Nice job #JackieEvancho !! #TrumpInauguration #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/oHiSMJ3eeu— Captain-Deplorable (@on2_off4) January 20, 2017
16 is too young to sing at such an important event sorry but her voice shook with nerves #JackieEvancho #NationalAnthem #Inauguration— TehilaMahasani (@TehilaMahasani) January 20, 2017
Jackie Evancho was off key so?☕SIP ON THAT RACIST BIGGOTS— EXTRA MARTHA (@EXTRA_MARTHA) January 20, 2017
Did no one notice that Jackie Evancho sang the wrong lyrics to the national anthem? "What so brightly we hailed???"— ADubs (@alexelizanne) January 20, 2017
#JackieEvancho GREAT job! God bless you for standing up & singing for our country. Ignore all the mindless negative chatter. We love you!— Donna J (@djrusty813) January 20, 2017
Ahahaha their faces after Jackie Evancho followed Beyoncé singing the national anthem?? #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/E6BIB0CJeu— Rebecca Voy (@Rebecca_voy) January 20, 2017
Michelle Obama listening to Beyonce sing the #nationalanthem in 2012 vs Michelle Obama listening to Jackie Evancho in 2017 pic.twitter.com/AklySyYDfm— TukTuk (@edgesintact) January 20, 2017
Bruh, I remember when @jackieevancho was a child & just getting started, now here she is singing for the president... #iamSOold...?— The Silver Fox™ (@_NorthOfHeaven) January 20, 2017
Great job Jackie Evancho! We are proud of you and all the other performers. #Inauguration #Pennsylvania— Patti K (@chelate164) January 20, 2017