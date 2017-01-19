Jackie Evancho Shares Photos From Inauguration Rehearsals

Jackie Evancho, the 16-year-old singer who will perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, is ready for Friday's events. Evancho, who placed second in America's Got Talent when she was 10 years old, shared a photo of the U.S. Capitol building on Instagram, between rehearsals for the inauguration performance. "Im here! #inauguration #NationalAnthem," she wrote in the photo's caption.
The singer also shared a snapshot of herself rehearsing with the Marine Corps' band.
While Evancho seems pretty stoked to be performing at the event, not everyone is excited as she is. Evancho faced online backlash for agreeing to perform at the inauguration — she has a transgender sister, and some Twitter users questioned why she would perform for an administration that doesn't seem to favor LGBTQ rights. Evancho's decision to sing at the inauguration may have ruffled some feathers, but it's not her first time singing for a presidential audience. She performed at the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in 2010 as well as at 2012's National Prayer Breakfast.
