Welcome to the world of internet scrutiny, Jackie Evancho! Since it was announced that the singer will perform at Donald Trump's inauguration, Evancho graduated from Unknown Reality Star to This Person Matters . (Yes, she was on America's Got Talent, but we won't mince words — very few people knew who she was .) In a new interview with People , the 16-year-old said that her family receives a lot of hate on social media."Well, my family is sort of a big target. I have a transgender sister, so a lot of hate goes towards us," she shared. She didn't make clear whether the hate started before or after the recent announcement. But Evancho's sister is somewhat famous on her own — she came out as trans in an essay for Teen Vogue , and sued her Pennsylvania school district for discriminating against transgender students.However, scrolling through Twitter, the "hate" doesn't seem to be directed at Juliet Evancho or to come at the expense of the LGBTQ community. In fact, recent tweets criticize Jackie for her decision to sing in front of a possibly anti-LGBTQ administration.