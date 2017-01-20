Did The Big Bang Theory Send A Subliminal Anti-Trump Message?

The Big Bang Theory is often the butt of jokes among TV critics, which makes last night's episode of the sitcom all the more surprising. "The Romance Recalibration" featured a subtle dig at our next president. The show included a vanity card that featured George Harrison song lyrics at the end of the episode. That might seem innocent enough — but as The Huffington Post explains, it appears to be a reference to Donald Trump's presidential campaign. During his presidential run, Trump used The Beatles' "Here Comes The Sun" at the Republican National Convention. Harrison's estate then tweeted that Trump's use of the song was "unauthorized" and was "offensive and against the wishes of the George Harrison estate."
The unauthorized use of #HereComestheSun at the #RNCinCLE is offensive & against the wishes of the George Harrison estate.— George Harrison (@GeorgeHarrison) July 22, 2016
The estate also tweeted that perhaps Trump should have used Harrison's song "Beware of Darkness" instead.
If it had been Beware of Darkness, then we MAY have approved it! #TrumpYourself— George Harrison (@GeorgeHarrison) July 22, 2016
And that takes us back to The Big Bang Theory's vanity card. It featured the lyrics to "Beware of Darkness," which people are guessing is a reference to Trump's inauguration. ( It does seem a little suspicious that the episode aired the day before his swearing-in.) There's also the fact that the end card featured the Monty Python quote "Run away! Run away!" Interpret that as you will.
Last night's "Vanity Card" at the end of @bigbangtheory... perfection. #greedyleaders #TrumpInauguration pic.twitter.com/6PXaWDbtRC— Jen Coles (@JenColesRadio) January 20, 2017
