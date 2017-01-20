This Photographer Has One Message For Trump: “Be Our President”

Khetarpaul immigrated from India in the early 2000s after her mother suggested she should "explore the world." She is now a professional and mother of two living in Westchester county. "I feel I grew up in India, but my life became what it is, I became who I am, once I came here," she told Refinery29. "My job, my husband, my kids were born here. I bought my first house here, I developed my hobby into something meaningful." That's why the election result impacted her so deeply — parts of her identity were under fire. And it didn't help that her 7-year-old son self-identifies as "an American kid with Indian parents." Not as half-Indian, half-American, but as an American of Indian descent. Khetarpaul was fearful that other people would see the color of her son's skin and never fully accept him. So, in her post-election grief, she decided it was time to put her energies into something productive. Her solution? Start a conversation with people, even if their views differed from her own, about their hopes for the next four years. To accomplish that, she would have to leave her preconceptions behind.