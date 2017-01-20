Cuba Gooding Jr. & His High School Sweetheart Are Divorcing After 22 Years Of Marriage

As far as Hollywood marriages go, 22 years is a lifetime. But, alas, that's all she wrote. People reports that Cuba Gooding Jr. has filed for divorce from Sara Kapfer, his wife of 22 years and romantic partner for close to 30 years. The high school sweethearts have three children: two older sons, Spencer and Mason, and a 10-year-old daughter, Piper. The divorce has been a long time coming, it would seem. Kapfer originally filed for a legal separation in April 2014, citing irreconcilable differences. According to TMZ, which was the first to break the news, Gooding Jr. is seeking to keep all income he has earned since the separation. That would include salaries from his high-profile roles on The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and American Horror Story: Roanoke. The Oscar-winning actor has also reportedly offered to pay spousal support. He is seeking joint legal and physical custody of Piper. Representatives for Gooding Jr. have not yet responded to Refinery29's request for comment.
