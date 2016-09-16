Your eyes weren't playing a trick on you: There was definitely an O. J. Simpson reference in the season 6 premiere of American Horror Story.
Quick spoiler alert: If you haven't seen the newest season of AHS (and you don't know the theme), stop reading.
Now, back to that super-sly reference. Sarah Paulson and Cuba Gooding Jr. star in American Horror Story: Roanoke. The two were on opposite sides of Ryan Murphy's take on Simpson's legal drama in The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. The new season of AHS is centered around the Roanoke mystery.
The hidden Easter egg is that during the first episode, Gooding Jr.'s character is shown watching the iconic white Bronco chase, which was dramatized in the second episode of The People V. O.J. Simpson.
This clue answers a few questions, but also prompts many others: If Gooding Jr.'s character is watching the chase live, it would mean the current AHS season took place in 1994. Otherwise, his character could be watching his own show, which is pretty crazy to think about.
With the time frame for the new AHS season still up for debate, this could be a clue to narrow it down.
