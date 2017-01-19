Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell revealed to reporters on Friday that he is a bigly supporter of President-elect Donald Trump. TMZ cameramen approached the singer while he was walking through LAX and asked him about his reaction to Trump's win. "Hollywood needs to chill out, okay? You’re talking about the commander-in-chief, right? We’re talking about respect," he told the reporters, who caught the exchange on video as they walked with him. Littrell explained that Trump's team reached out to him to ask the Backstreet Boys to sing at the inauguration concert, but it didn't work out because of rehearsals for their upcoming Las Vegas residency. "I would've been there if I could've." Littrell went on, asking for Americans to love each other. "This is one love, man! This is America! We’re the greatest nation on the planet, so just love each other, man. Not use it as a divide. 'Cause his guy, as of Friday, inauguration day, he’s going to be our president. He’s going to be our commander-in-chief, right?" The 41-year-old also expressed optimism about the next four years. "In my opinion, he’s going to do so many great things for this nation, and even for those people who [disapprove] of him. He's still gonna do great things for them... Give peace a chance!" Littrell closed by saying, "I have faith in his character, his beliefs, and his balls. Let’s just put it that way." Well, I wouldn't know how else to put it, Brian.
Advertisement