Amy Schumer Helped Priyanka Chopra Heal From Her Concussion

Even celebrities get bored when they're recovering from injuries. When Priyanka Chopra suffered a concussion after falling while filming Quantico, she wasn't allowed to watch TV or read during the three days she had to take off work. Chopra was still interested in Amy Schumer's book, The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo, though — so she listened to the audiobook version. "I was taken to the ER, and they did a CAT scan and they said it was a concussion, so I had to take three days off work," Chopra told Entertainment Tonight of the injury. "I just sat on my couch and literally just listened to audiobooks. I was listening to Amy Schumer talk to me through the weekend, I was listening to her book because I couldn't watch TV, I couldn't read a book, so I just had Amy Schumer in my ears the whole weekend." Chopra isn't letting the concussion keep her down, though — she's still planning on doing her own stunts, according to ET. "I've done so many stunts before and I never got hurt," Chopra told the news outlet. We're glad to hear the actress had a speedy recovery and that she's still planning on being as badass as ever.
Advertisement