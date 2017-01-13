Priyanka Chopra was hospitalized following an accident on the New York set of her show, Quantico. Chopra fell while filming a scene, sending her to the ER Thursday night,Variety reports. The actress suffered a concussion from what an ABC spokesperson called a "minor incident" on the set. She was released several hours after checking in to the hospital. Chopra is now taking the weekend off from filming to rest, per the doctor's advice. According to Variety's inside source, the 34-year-old will return to filming next week. Meanwhile, production is continuing with scenes not including its star. The actress, who is also starring in the upcoming Baywatch movie, does most of her own stunts for Quantico. In September, she told ESPN that "every episode has many physical demands, not just the fight sequences, but the running, all the stunts." She added, "I do [most of] my own stunts — so physically, it is tremendously demanding." Something tells us this incident isn't going to dampen the actress' willingness to take risks on set.
