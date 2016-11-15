Most of the country and world are still reeling from the results of last Tuesday’s election. Many of us are questioning what happens next: How do we move forward? What is going to happen to us and the people we love? How do we go about our day-to-day lives with a Trump presidency hanging over the horizon? These questions are happening in Hollywood as well.
For shows with a particularly strong contemporary political charge, there is much to be considered when creating a fictional world somewhat reflective of the real one. In the wake of the 2016
Safran told THR that “none of us want to deal with terrorism at this moment when a lot of us feel potentially terrorized” and admitted that it’s “hard.” But regardless of those wishes, the nature of a show like Quantico, which is about FBI trainees battling terrorism, places it in an even louder conversation with what is currently happening across the country. In the interview, Safran also discussed the questions that he uses as a guide to push Quantico forward:
“How can we make the show representative of what the world could be as opposed to what it is? In times of happiness and prosperity and good will it’s okay to have a show that raises your blood pressure because you can turn it off and say, ‘But I’m okay.’ But in a time of despair and despondency, I definitely don’t want my blood pressure raised so high that I feel even more in a spiral when it’s over.”
There are three upcoming episodes of Quantico that are already in the can and can’t be changed. But Safran is committed to reflecting the world and we can’t wait to watch!
