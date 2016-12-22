Quantico star and future Baywatch villain Priyanka Chopra may be one of the most stunning women on television (and E! Online once called her the most beautiful woman on the planet), but how does Chopra feel about being labeled a "sex symbol"? According to her interview with Cosmopolitan, she thinks it's all a part of the job.
In a recent interview, Cosmopolitan.com asked Chopra how she felt about the term "sex symbol," especially now that she's starring in the big-screen adaptation of the famously sexy show Baywatch. She told the site:
"Yes, being objectified is part of my job. I don’t get offended by being called a sex symbol, because I’m an actress and it’s the nature of what I do."
While Chopra isn't afraid of being hot, she did say that it's not something she strives for exclusively. She explains:
"Of course you want to be hot, but that’s not all you want to stand for."
I'm not loving Chopra shrugging off objectification as a side effect of her career, but I'm hoping that this quote is just an example of poor word choice. I'm sure that Chopra would agree that there's a very big difference between someone thinking you're attractive and someone choosing not to see your personhood. Chopra is entitled to own her hotness, but I doubt she was giving any creeps a free pass to treat her like less than the person she is.
