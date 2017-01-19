When activists decided to protest Vice President-elect Mike Pence, they knew just how to hit him where it hurt. A group of LGBTQ rights protesters marched to Pence’s home in Washington, D.C., not to chant and wave signs — with a long career in politics, he’s probably used to that — but to twerk and party. Is there a more effective way to get under the skin of conservative, rich, white guy than to be openly gay and blast loud music in his upper-class neighborhood? I think not. We already know that Beyoncé's music works for pretty much any occasion. The Beyhive's leader has shown her support for LGBT rights in the past, and actively campaigned for Hillary Clinton in last year's presidential election. It makes sense that Bey would provide the soundtrack for an event like this. I commend the organizers for this creative form of resistance. From the footage I've seen, the party was lit! Glow sticks, pride flags, and short shorts abounded. Protesters packed the streets to dance and smile in the face of what feels like a grim future. All to a Beyoncé-dominated playlist. Here is a quick list of some of the justice jams the revelers danced to. Lady Gaga — “Born This Way” Beyonce — “Run the World (Girls)” Pharrell — “Happy” Beyoncé — “Yoncé” Ariana Grande feat. Nicki Minaj — “Side to Side” Lady Gaga — “Bad Romance” Beyoncé — “Partition” Whitney Houston — “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” Beyoncé — “***Flawless” DJ Snake — “Middle”
Advertisement