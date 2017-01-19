Queer dance party outside Mike Pence's house pic.twitter.com/sQvlha4uGW— Infantry Snowflake (@CrappyMovies) January 19, 2017
Come dance Daddy Pence! #wearehereandwewilldance #werkforpeace #disruptJ20 pic.twitter.com/NsFMtNoLph— remmagolds (@rg0lds) January 19, 2017
If this video of @werkforpeace organizer Firas Nasr leading the protest doesn't make you want to become a political organizer, nothing will. pic.twitter.com/tBHiRMOsa4— Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) January 19, 2017
Update: January 19, 2017 It looks like there was a lot to celebrate at WERK for Peace's protest last night. The event included plenty of rainbow accessories, chants of "Daddy Pence, come dance," and dancing...so much dancing. Naturally, Rihanna's "Work" was on repeat. A Washington, D.C., Fox affiliate has a clip of how it all went down.
This article was originally published on January 18, 2017 Mike Pence's neighbors haven't been subtle about their opinions on the vice president-elect. In fact, the D.C. neighborhood is filled with signs that read "This Neighborhood Trusts Women" and rainbow flags hang proudly from homes. While Pence's stay was only temporary (he'll be moving into the official vice president's residence at the Naval Observatory after the inauguration), a group of LGBTQ activists wanted to throw him a one-of-a-kind going-away party. Today, WERK for Peace will be dancing in the streets outside of Pence's home in Chevy Chase, MD. Organizers explain on the event's Facebook page that "the homo/transphobic Mike Pence has graciously invited us to shake our booties and bodies in front of/around his house in Chevy Chase. We plan on leaving behind [biodegradable] glitter and rainbow paraphinalia [sic] that he can NEVER forget." If you're in the neighborhood today in preparation for the Women's March on Washington, WERK for Peace is meeting at the Friendship Heights Metro Station at 6 p.m. and we doubt that the group will be hard to miss. From there, we expect a festive carpool and then a raucous and righteous dance party that will be a sight to behold. "That's right, get ready to WERK," the post continues. The group hopes to "tell Daddy Pence" that "homo/transphobia is not tolerated in our country!" The event is a collaboration between WERK for Peace and #DisruptJ20, an organization that's working to "[plan] a number of creative actions to oppose the transition of power in DC on January 20," according to Vice. While the future of LGBTQ rights in America remains uncertain, one thing is for sure: Mike Pence won't forget this send-off anytime soon.
