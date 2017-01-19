Bella Hadid may be one of the most in-demand models in the world right now, but there is so much more to her than you might think. For starters, she's got mad makeup skills, yo. But she also has an unrivaled level of chill when it comes to de-stressing — especially when there's a tub around. The proof is in a recent video by W magazine, which you can play above. She invited the cameras into her home, where you get to see Hadid in her zen bath time element — in between bites of pizza, Jenga games, and candle-lighting, that is — with the kind of humor we rarely get to see from the star. We're talking goofiness that can only come by way of rubber ducks and pink shower caps. “This is the temperamental one,” she said playfully, referring to a bubble gun shaped like a duck. “This is Reynaldo….this is Paula." We dare you not to smile at least once while watching. Now, we only have one question left for you, Bella Hadid: Have any bath bomb recommendations?
