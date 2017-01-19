This Makeup Launch Will Have You Dreaming Of Sunny California

If you live anywhere where "winter" is synonymous with "freezing," we feel your pain. Luckily, makeup brand Lorac is bringing a slice of sunny California your way — no matter your locale — with its latest collection. Because if there's a time we need sun, sand, and saltwater, it's right now.
The line is loaded with warm, neutral hues meant to brighten up your entire face with just a swipe. Its liquid lipsticks, for example, includes a range of creamy nudes — from chocolate brown to light beige, and everything in between. The two illuminating makeup primers that'll zap some sunshine into your look, too. And while you might have expected the same smoky eye essentials from its eyeshadow palette, it might surprise you. Instead, it comes with bright, happy shades (and a few sultry ones too) that give you the range you crave. Check out the collection in its entirety in the slides ahead, which is available on the Lorac website now. With prices that range from $18-36, picking a few up is lot less than paying for a trip to Cali.