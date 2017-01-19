Donald and Melania Trump's first dance at the Inauguration Ball will be to Frank Sinatra's "My Way," and the late singer's daughter has some feelings about that. "Just remember the first line of the song," she tweeted when a fan asked how she felt about the choice. (For non-Sinatra fans, that line is "And now, the end is near.")
Just remember the first line of the song. https://t.co/dYrXv818i9— Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 19, 2017
It sounds like she could be referring to the end of our country as we know it. But her further comments suggest she might actually be reassuring us that Trumps' time in office will be over soon enough.
At this point I'm happy to have hope. My dad would say, "Don't despair." @DavidSamuelAuer @espprinted @JulianCastro— Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 19, 2017
The pendulum must swing back. @BenStancliff @DavidSamuelAuer @espprinted @JulianCastro— Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 19, 2017
We the people will still be here, standing together. @BenStancliff @DavidSamuelAuer @espprinted @JulianCastro— Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 19, 2017
The rest of the lyrics describe the life of a self-righteous man: "For what is a man, what has he got? If not himself, then he has naught. To say the things he truly feels, and not the words of one who kneels. The record shows I took the blows and did it my way!" Some are unhappy the song will be sung at the inauguration.
@NancySinatra @massiliz such an iconic song and I'm sorry it's being used at a fascists party. You rock Nancy and I love your high ground! pic.twitter.com/VBtZkVEa3l— Sharna Horn (@SharnaNHorn) January 19, 2017
Others find it appropriate.
@NancySinatra Ah, but I was serious. That was a perfect answer. The first line gives us hope. Of course a narcissist hears nothing but "My way".— Tommy (@TommysJustTommy) January 19, 2017
Paul Anka, who wrote the song, declined an invitation to perform it due to scheduling issues. Singer Erin Boehme and two artists still to be announced will instead take the stage, Entertainment Weekly reports. The music at the inauguration will also include other Sinatra tunes, along with oldies by Bobby Darin and Dean Martin. 3 Doors Down and Toby Keith are also among the performers. In the meantime, Fiona Apple is shading Trump with her own lyrics in a song called "Tiny Hands," which will be performed at the Women's March, The New York Times reports. "We don’t want your tiny hands," it goes, "anywhere near our underpants."
