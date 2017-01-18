Since receiving her Trailblazer Award at the Billboard Women in Music ceremony last month, Kesha has reemerged once more for an interview with Vice's Noisey. Much like her emotional speech on the Billboard stage, the singer again floods with emotion when talking about the wringer of a year she's endured. Kesha is the subject of the four-minute Viceland video, which primarily highlights her time in Nashville where she performs for a sold-out crowd. The performance is not allowed to be filmed for many of the same reasons that she cannot talk about her lawsuit against Dr. Luke, although the host, Zach Goldbaum, promises her voice is still as impressive as her fans remember it. Before the 29-year-old took the stage, though, Goldbaum asks Kesha how the past couple months have been for her, obviously hinting at her ongoing lawsuit against her former producer. Immediately, she starts choking up, saying how "devastating" it is to have something (her music) taken away from her (via contractual obligations). "When you work really hard at something, then to have it taken away from you is pretty devastating," she says. "I worked my ass off for a lot of years to be able to do it: I sang backup vocals and the first couple songs I was on, I didn’t give a fuck 'cause I just had this one vision. Once you earn that and make that happen, then to have it taken away from you is pretty devastating. It is definitely a mind fuck." Her tears start flowing and she says that she is working on both finding and reclaiming her voice again. She means this literally, and figuratively, as she reveals that she also plans to tap into her country roots for upcoming projects. But, like any inspired and committed artist, this terrible roadblock will only lead to more empowering and passionate music for both her and her fans. Check out a clip from the interview below.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
