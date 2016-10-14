A judge has sealed Kesha's medical records, Perez Hilton reports. In the opinion, the court claims the fight over the records had resulted in demonstrations and threats of violence.
The opinion from the court reads, "Given the extraordinary media attention to this action to date, which among other things has resulted in threats to the court and demonstrations, the court finds the foregoing protective order warranted."
Update: October 11, 2016, 7:00 a.m.:
Dr. Luke's legal team has responded to Kesha's attempts to keep her medical records private.
“Because Kesha made public accusations and in the case that she was allegedly harmed by Dr. Luke, the Court ordered her to produce her medical records," attorney Christine Lepra has told People. "Now, Kesha wants to hide her records, while continuing to make self-serving, selective and misleading statements to hurt my clients publicly.”
This article was originally published on October 10, 2016.
Over the course of her years-long legal battle with Dr. Luke, Kesha could be forced to release more than 900 pages of medical records. Now, the singer, whose full name is Kesha Rose Sebert, seeks to prevent Dr. Luke from releasing these records, Page Six reports.
Dr. Luke, whose legal name is Lukasz Gottwald, obtained the medical records in an effort to disprove Sebert's allegations of sexual and emotional abuse.
The legal battle began two years ago, when Kesha filed a suit against Dr. Luke, alleging that the music producer convinced her to drop out of high school at 18, only to abuse and manipulate her throughout her career. She sought to get out of her contract, which tied her to Sony Music and Dr. Luke. He then subsequently filed a countersuit for defamation and breach of contract — he denies all allegations against him. After years in court, Kesha dropped all charges against Dr. Luke.
Since dropping the charges, Kesha is reportedly focussing on her music as a means to escape her contract. In September, the singer hinted at a star-studded collab — possibly with Taylor Swift. As of now, it seems she merely wants to protect herself from further interactions with Dr. Luke. Her lawyers argue that the medical records leave Kesha vulnerable to the producer.
Her attorney James Pearl writes in the appeal, "Ms. Sebert now fears that Gottwald will seek to disclose and disseminate her personal medical records in an attempt to embarrass and harass her." The files include gynecological, psychiatric, and rehab records going back 10 years. Sebert worries they could become 'public fodder.'"
The motion is purely protective. After all the public attention this lawsuit has garnered, it seems natural Kesha would want to ensure her medical privacy.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
