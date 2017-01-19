"Before going to the gym, I might be having a bad day or feeling down or my confidence isn't too good. Then I go in there and I start lifting and I start feeling better. It's hard, it's tough, but I know it's good because it reminds me I'm alive. You actually feel everything. "You feel a sense of empowerment and that translates to other areas of your life — even doing things like [this interview]. I never used to be able to talk to people, I couldn't go on TV, I used to be extremely shy. Fitness has been a huge part of helping me because you step out of the gym and you feel like you can really tackle anything. That's helped me overcome depression. Sometimes I slip back to feeling unhappy and a bit down, but it's usually when I've had time off from training or haven't been eating too healthy for a period of time. I start to feel those negative feelings I used to have and don't let myself go back there. I keep going [with fitness and eating healthy] instead."
You step out of the gym and you feel like you can really tackle anything — that's helped me overcome depression.
"I've been doing those for a few years now about various things from showing pimples to cellulite to stretch marks to bloating to [the difference between] posing naturally and sucking in your tummy, and sticking your butt out — all the things that go into these photos. And people forget that a lot has gone into them and they're not necessarily real, so I try to be honest with people. "...I think it's great especially for young girls who are focused on getting skinny, looking at their online idols, searching for perfection. I really am passionate about that because when I was younger I struggled with self-worth and being okay with who I am. I was always trying to be someone else because I didn't feel good enough as me. So I was always looking at everyone else and I thought that if I looked good and was perfect in every way, then people would love me and accept me. But that's the wrong way to get acceptance. "Having a sense of belonging is so much more important than changing who you are to be accepted. So now I'm a bit of a goof and people probably think I'm annoying, but I'm just being me and I'm okay with that and I don't have to please everyone."
I have something to tell you... I have a dessert baby! Haha! ? . ⬅️ On the left is my belly when I'm not bloated & standing with a "tight tummy" or what I call "good posture". . ➡️ On the right is my tummy VERY bloated after eating dessert last night! (It was SO worth it by the way ?). . Perfection doesn't exist, which is easy to forget when we spend so much of time on social media being bombarded by "perfect bodies" - or what "appears" to be. . So here's a reminder from me that I bloat.. I also have stretch marks, cellulite and pimples (as you may have seen in previous posts). I'm nowhere near perfect.. and that's fine by me! ☺ . #perfectnever #foodbaby #bloated #emilyskye . . @emilyskyefitness . .
"A few years ago, a newspaper interviewed some young girls about who their fitness inspirations were and a lot of them were saying me. So [the reporters] got onto my Facebook page and there was a photo there of me on the beach smiling. Of course they didn't look around, they didn't read what I wrote underneath, they just saw a photo of me in a bikini and said that I was creating a bad body image. "So I got annoyed and I took a photo of stretch marks with pimples and no makeup. I wrote a caption saying I have insecurities and flaws, and we all have our struggles in different ways. Don't ever think someone doesn't have struggles or insecurities in their life. So I wrote this and it went viral. "Now I make sure I'm real and vulnerable with people and that I show these things we all go through. I don't ever want to give the appearance that everything's perfect. And I don't ever want women to come to my page and feel intimidated or insecure. So I make sure I mix it up between the stuff that the young girls are looking for — the perfect bikini, fitness, fashion shot — and then show the other side of it and what goes into it."