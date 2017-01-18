Scott Eastwood has the Australian National Parks and Wildlife Service on his case. Clint Eastwood's son got the organization's attention when he posted a video to Instagram of himself jumping off a cliff into the water at Wattamolla Falls near Sydney. A National Parks and Wildlife Service spokesperson told ABC that, due to safety concerns, jumping down the waterfalls was prohibited. "Unfortunately some individuals put themselves at risk of injury by disregarding warning signs, jumping over barriers and not keeping to formed paths," the spokesperson explained. This concern isn't just hypothetical: A man drowned there on Christmas in the Wattamolla Lagoon. Eastwood has followed in his dad's footsteps as an actor. You might've seen him in Suicide Squad or in Taylor Swift's "Wildest Dreams" video. He was shooting a movie in Sydney when he visited the Falls. Authorities are still determining whether he'll be fined.
