Why Suffering For Fashion Is SO Outdated

You and I really believe that you don't have to look predictably feminine to be stylish. And that's okay. Comfort is also really important, and not something to be embarrassed about. You know — "You have to suffer for fashion." I don't necessarily believe that. I don't think you do, either.

"I think that [traditionally], clothes are meant to make women look skinny, tall, more feminine, richer, and attractive to men. And I don't think that we operate under those assumptions at Refinery29, which is so liberating. You know, clothes are meant to make you look more you. More authentic, more interesting, more comfortable. The clothes are supposed to aid you in doing the things that you already want to do in your life." That's a new concept, though. I think that there is finally an open dialogue in this industry about the fact that we cannot assume that all women want to look thin.

"It might seem like a such a subtle, non-harmful thing, to be like, 'Oh my god, that looks so flattering on you. It makes you look so skinny.' It's like a little worm that just burrows itself into your brain, like, 'Oh, skinny is good. I must always look skinny. I must never wear anything that makes me look a little bit wider than I am.' I could care less about whether I look thin, big, square, like a bowling pin, or whatever. It’s actually sort of alarming when people are like, 'Your waist looks so thin.' And I’m like, 'It does? What did I do? What’s wrong?' I think that most people who work at Refinery29 espouse those values, and that's so awesome."