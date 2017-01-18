Blake Shelton's "Guy With a Girl" has topped the country charts, and his biggest fan — his girlfriend Gwen Stefani — is celebrating right along with him. When he first got the news, Shelton tweeted, "Wow!!! 'Guy With A Girl' is #1 at radio!!! Thank y’all!!!! Thank you country radio!! And thank you Warner Nashville!!!" (That's his label.) A few hours later, Stefani retweeted him, adding, "How r u real?! #uramazing #luckytoknowu #everyonelovesBS #guywithagirl #1" and many clapping and dancing emojis. To further express her devotion, Stefani now has a photo of her beau as her Twitter profile pic. What's more, the song sounds like it could be about Stefani herself. "When I walk into the party with you, girl, I’m just a guy with a girl everybody wants to know / Wondering how I ever got your little hand in mine / Looking over at you like 'Ain't she beautiful?'" Shelton sings. "The girl" obviously feels the same way.
