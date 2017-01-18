How To Stream Donald Trump’s Inauguration Online

Since Donald Trump won the election in November, people have wondered what his policies will actually look like when he takes office. We're about to find out. At noon on January 20, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. Trump has taken to Twitter to promote the event as a "GREAT SHOW!", noting that "people are pouring into Washington in record numbers." If you aren't heading to D.C. to attend the Inauguration or participate in the Women's March On Washington, you can still stream the happenings from work or at home. If you want to watch in real-time, you can tune in here beginning at 7 a.m. on January 20 to watch CBS News' coverage below.
You can also head to YouTube, where NBC News, CBS News, Telemundo, C-SPAN, Bloomberg Politics, USA Today, and the Washington Post will live stream the inauguration on their respective channels. On Twitter, PBS will stream the inauguration beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday. Newsweek reports that the official inauguration festivities kick off Thursday with a wreath-laying ceremony and Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration. Friday's ceremony at the U.S. Capitol Building will begin at 9:30 a.m. and, following the swearing in at noon, there will be an inaugural parade. On Saturday, January 21, there will be a National Prayer Service. It's sure to be a weekend to remember — whether you plan to spend it celebrating or wringing your hands.
