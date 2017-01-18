The NFL Denies Banning Lady Gaga From Trump Talk At The Super Bowl

Whether it's an exposed nipple, a Missy Elliott appearance, or Beyoncé stealing the show with a "Formation" march, we've come to expect that, when it comes to the Super Bowl Halftime Show, you really don't know what to expect. That appears to be holding true for this year's show. Though Lady Gaga reportedly won't be inviting any guests to her Halftime Show performance, the pop star will no doubt still have a few tricks up her sleeves. That might involve a strong political statement, as the NFL has denied reports that they've forbidden the outspoken singer from politicizing the show. Entertainment Tonight had reported that Gaga, who memorably protested President-Elect Donald Trump outside Trump Tower on Election Night, was being discouraged from addressing her political objections during her performance. The NFL has since slammed the report, insisting that it hasn't tried to curb her comments. "It's false," Natalie Ravitz, senior vice president of communications for the NFL said in a statement to CNN. "This is unsourced nonsense from people trying to stir up controversy where there is none. The Super Bowl is a time when people really come together. Lady Gaga is focused on putting together an amazing show for fans and we love working with her on it; we aren't going to be distracted by this." CNN reports that Lady Gaga's representatives backed up the NFL statement. Does that mean Gaga will exercise her right to speak out? The singer is passionate about LGBTQ rights and has used past performances to highlight issues like sexual assault. The current political climate has given her a lot to sink her teeth into, and the temptation to make a major statement is no doubt strong. Indeed, many of her fans would likely be disappointed if she did stay mum. Long story short: Maybe don't use halftime to take a bathroom break and replenish your queso supply. For better or worse, this will be worth watching.
Advertisement