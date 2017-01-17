Amanda Seyfried Has Been A Bride “A Billion Times”

Amanda Seyfried is going to be a low-key bride. The newly engaged actress told Vogue Australia that she's not all that interested in dressing up for the occasion. "I get to go to premieres and get dressed up all the time. I went to the Met Gala last year in a wedding gown designed by Riccardo Tisci; I've played a bride a billion times," she told the magazine, as E! News reports. For Seyfried, it seems the extravagance people associate with a big wedding is already a routine part of her life. So, if her wedding to Thomas Sadowski is to feel "unique," then it will have to be no-frills. "I don't want to be the center of attention," she said in the same interview. Now, that may be difficult to achieve. The average wedding is quite literally set up so that the bride is the center of attention. Nevertheless, if there's a will, there's a way, right? In addition to looking toward her upcoming nuptials, Seyfried is expecting a child with fiancé Sadowski, 40. The two met on the set of the off-Broadway show The Way We Get By. In December, the 30-year-old actress told Refinery29 that she was experiencing the strangest pregnancy symptom — she could smell electricity. "I swear to god I can smell the TV," she said. "There’s this static-y, metal-y scent." Seyfried covers the February 2017 issue of Vogue Australia, which is on newsstands now.
