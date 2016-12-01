Amanda Seyfried Is Experiencing The Weirdest Pregnancy Symptom

ICYMI, Amanda Seyfried and her fiancé, Thomas Sadoski, are expecting their first child together. She confirmed the news a few days ago at a Givenchy fragrance event, and last night I was lucky enough to sit down with the actress to talk babies, beauty, and how she baked three pies for four people this Thanksgiving. (Not kidding.) And then, conversation turned to scent, and that's when things took a turn for the...unusual.
Pregnancy can catapult your senses into overdrive — heightening even the slightest of smells (which is something, Seyfried says, she was "really looking forward to"). But the strangest she's picked up so far shocked even us: electricity. Yes, you read that right.
"I swear to god I can smell the TV," she said, completely straight-faced. "There’s this static-y, metal-y scent. Do you know what I'm talking about?" For the record, I didn't. But I was intrigued that she didn't mind the odor of her flatscreen — though she prefers her perfumes to be a little sweeter.
The brand's Live Irrésistible fragrance — of which Seyfried is the face — is chock-full of gourmand notes like allspice, berries, pineapple, and amber. And it satisfies Seyfried's perennial sweet tooth. "It smells like a cake," she said. "Only a really chic, fancy one."
It also reminds her of growing up. "There’s something comforting and cozy about [the smell of] something baking or something sugary," she says. "That’s why I love those Yankee candles, [in] Buttercream Frosting or Angel Food Cake. I mean, who doesn’t put a vanilla-scented candle out in their kitchen? [Those scents] relate to the child in me, which will live on forever. That's also probably the pregnancy talking; I’ll blame it on that."
Luckily, Seyfried's bionic nose has yet to turn on her, and she says no scent has made her feel queasy. “The only thing I can’t tolerate is body odor,” she says. “Normally, it’s fine — I know it’ll pass or I can leave the room — but I cannot tolerate it anymore. I have a hard time with that." We don't think that's so uncommon, A.
