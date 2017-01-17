Donald Trump Tweeted At The Wrong Ivanka — & It Obviously Backfired

By now, everyone is aware of President-elect Donald Trump's love affair with his Twitter account. But even though he had a couple of mishaps in the weekend, one of his latest tweets hilariously backfired — all thanks to a typo. It's no secret that Trump likes to quote tweets from other users. On Monday night, he decided to quote a tweet praising his daughter Ivanka: "@realDonaldTrump @Ivanka Trump is great, a woman with real character and class."
"@drgoodspine: @realDonaldTrump @Ivanka Trump is great, a woman with real character and class."— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017
The only problem? Ivanka's handle is "@IvankaTrump." The woman who Trump tweeted at is Ivanka Majic, a British woman who, according to CNN, is a digital consultant from Brighton. The original tweet came from an account with few followers. But once Trump shared it with his 20 million followers, it pretty much went viral — and all while Majic was sleeping. (R.I.P. her Twitter mentions.) On Tuesday morning, however, she decided to use her newfound viral fame to hit back. Majic replied to Trump, "you're a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about #climatechange."
@realDonaldTrump @drgoodspine And you're a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about #climatechange. pic.twitter.com/kBMEGZYtig— Ivanka Majic (@ivanka) January 17, 2017
Trump doesn't exactly believe in climate change. In fact, in the past he has said that "the concept of global warming" was created by China and has called climate change a "hoax," despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.
The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2012
NBC News just called it the great freeze - coldest weather in years. Is our country still spending money on the GLOBAL WARMING HOAX?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2014
