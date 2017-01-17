Story from Tech

Donald Trump Tweeted At The Wrong Ivanka — & It Obviously Backfired

Andrea González-Ramírez
By now, everyone is aware of President-elect Donald Trump's love affair with his Twitter account. But even though he had a couple of mishaps in the weekend, one of his latest tweets hilariously backfired — all thanks to a typo. It's no secret that Trump likes to quote tweets from other users. On Monday night, he decided to quote a tweet praising his daughter Ivanka: "@realDonaldTrump @Ivanka Trump is great, a woman with real character and class."
The only problem? Ivanka's handle is "@IvankaTrump." The woman who Trump tweeted at is Ivanka Majic, a British woman who, according to CNN, is a digital consultant from Brighton. The original tweet came from an account with few followers. But once Trump shared it with his 20 million followers, it pretty much went viral — and all while Majic was sleeping. (R.I.P. her Twitter mentions.) On Tuesday morning, however, she decided to use her newfound viral fame to hit back. Majic replied to Trump, "you're a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about #climatechange."
Trump doesn't exactly believe in climate change. In fact, in the past he has said that "the concept of global warming" was created by China and has called climate change a "hoax," despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.
